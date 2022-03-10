SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s women in construction week, a time to celebrate the growing number of women entering this traditionally male-dominated industry.

This Thursday the National Association of Women in Construction held an event at CTE Academy in Sioux Falls to help inspire the next generation.

“I think its really important for girls, especially at this age, to see that girls working in the field is becoming more normal,” Meg Dearduff, a Supervisor for BX Civil and Construction said.

The 8th-grade girls were able to enjoy Pizza, Pop and Power Tools at this special hands-on event.

“8th grade is a pivotal stage for them, deciding what kind of classes they want to take in high school, we want to encourage them to get into a construction career,” Karen Krietlow, the South Dakota Chapter Secretary for NAWIC said.

From Installing a window, to welding and getting inside heavy machinery, these middle school girls are learning from local women who work in construction.

“Working at the concrete station with the girls, show them some hands-on, give them some opportunity to see them pour the concrete a smaller version of what I do on a day to day basis,” Dearduff said.

Dearduff wants more girls to think about construction as an option.

“This event gives them an opportunity to view these roles and understand that we all have these jobs and they’re not just for boys anymore,” Dearduff said.

“Most people hear construction they think I can’t be a construction worker because I am a girl. I want to help them out and be like you can do it, its for everybody,” McGovern Middle School 8th Grade student Cianna Thompson said.

Cianna Thompson and Haliam Ibrhim are both considering these hands-on careers.

“Something I’m interested into is cars and seeing how they build the cars,” Ibrhim said.

“I’m looking into carpentry; I want to be able to build my own house when I get older,” Thompson said.

Those aspirations are exactly what this event is designed to inspire– encouraging an important piece of workforce to join this industry.

“Women only make up 11% of the construction industry workforce, it’s definitely an untapped resource and right now we have this workforce shortage and we need to bring more women into the industry to help combat that,” Krietlow said.

Thursday’s event also shared the message that construction careers can begin without a four-year degree and are a very viable career that can help women provide a great lifestyle for their families.

You can make a lot of money in the trades, not something they should be afraid to look into, it’s a good opportunity for them.