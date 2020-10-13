Inside Sioux Falls’ new eastside Runnings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runnings celebrated its official grand opening in KELOLAND over the weekend, finally making the full transition of all seven former Campbell’s Supply stores in the region over to the Runnings brand.



The spotlight of the transition includes a big move from the 10th street Campbell’s building into the former east side Kmart space.

“We put a lot of hours in and every one of them was worth it,” Store Manager Larry Healy said.



A team of roughly 50 people spent days moving all of the inventory over from the old East 10th Street Campbell’s building into the new, larger Runnings store.



“We went from 54,000 square feet to just about over 92,000 square feet,” Healy said.

It was quite the undertaking to set up this new store with even more inventory and departments than ever before.



“We’ll put more in this store than the Campbell’s did in five of our other stores together. There’s a lot of inventory in this store,” Healy said.



“I think this is going to be a great store,” Sioux Falls shopper Kim Swanson said.



Customers checking out the new east side Runnings location are already impressed with the new selections.



“The sales, the people were just fantastic, up and above anything I had thought,” Healy said.



Healy says the grand opening weekend brought a big boost in sales at all seven new Runnings locations in the region, especially with their wide selection of hard to find ammo.



“It didn’t last long, but we still have ammo, we still have guns,” Healy said. “With 56 stores they have a little buying power so they’re doing the best they can to get this thing stocked up and its coming in daily.”

But even as the selection in store grows, Healy says customer service is always a top priority at Runnings.

“It’s great, we were in here the other day and we were helped out a lot,” Swanson said.

“The owners of Runnings are fantastic, they were here in blue jeans and tennis shoes, they were helping the customers just like we were, and that says a lot,” Healy said.

As for the former east Campbell’s building, Builders Millwork & Window has purchased the building to combine its warehouse and showroom under one new roof. They plan to complete the move from their current 10th Street location by next summer.