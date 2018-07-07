Inside Second Slim Chickens Opening Monday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here's a look inside the second Slim Chickens that will officially open Monday, July 9 in Sioux Falls.

On Friday the fast-casual restaurant hosted friends and family at its new Louise Avenue location.

It's located just north of Walmart and Sam's Club in eastern Sioux Falls.

Slim Chickens is a fast-growing restaurant chain that specializes in chicken wings and tenders in more than a dozen sauces.

The location used to be home to Harold's Photo.

