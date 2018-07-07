Inside Second Slim Chickens Opening Monday

Your Money Matters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here's a look inside the second Slim Chickens that will officially open Monday, July 9 in Sioux Falls. 

On Friday the fast-casual restaurant hosted friends and family at its new Louise Avenue location. 

It's located just north of Walmart and Sam's Club in eastern Sioux Falls. 

Slim Chickens is a fast-growing restaurant chain that specializes in chicken wings and tenders in more than a dozen sauces. 

The location used to be home to Harold's Photo.
 

