SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Sioux Falls is closed right now for a major remodel. The changes Josiah’s Coffee House is making to help serve even more customers in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“Every day you’ll come in here and we’re pretty much full, even on a weekday let alone the weekends,” Josiah’s Owner Kibbi McCormick said.

Josiah’s fans are familiar with the long lines and often crowded walkways.

“We will have a line all the way up to the counter, down here, and then they start wrapping around the table and going out the door,” McCormick said.

Managing that line while making sure people dining at the tables still enjoy their experience is one of the main motivators of this major remodel.

“It was kind of intrusive on all the people sitting on the main lanes here. What we’re trying to do is get some more privacy for the customers that are already seated,” McCormick said.

They’ve knocked down the walls of the former private room to open up more seating space and add some expanded bathrooms. Then they are moving the line to the wall of windows and rearranging the booths and tables so the line will be out of the way of people eating.

“It’s more the openness and the flow, it just was something that needed to happen,” McCormick said.

This project is not only about changing the customer dining experience, but it’s also about changing the kitchen. This area will be a large walk-in cooler and then they’re adding more space in the kitchen to help cook all of your food even faster.

“We were limited to about a four foot by two-foot space, when you think about making pancakes, french toast, bacon for the whole restaurant; how they did it I’ll never know,” McCormick said.

Josiah’s was also receiving daily food deliveries due to a shortage of cooler space–but that will all change once a major piece of the project finally arrives.

“Of course with covid and everything is pushed back,” McCormick said. “We ordered that walk in cooler back at Thanksgiving and it’s not going to be here until end of August.”

But don’t worry, the restaurant will not be closed for that long. They plan to open before Easter weekend with the dining room re-set with all of the same furniture and ascetics, just a new flow of where you’ll wait to order and find your seats.