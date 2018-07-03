Your Money Matters

Indoor Aquatic Center Opens In Mitchell

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 05:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 05:24 PM CDT

MITCHELL, S.D. - People in Mitchell now have a new place to swim.

The Mitchell Indoor Aquatic center had its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

Visitors can swim in the two pools or use other features like the two water slides, a zip line and a climbing wall.

The project was finished on time and cost less than the $8 million that was allowed for the construction.
 

