Increased demand for audio & video improvements continues

Since the pandemic hit, businesses of all kinds have worked to add some kind of audio visual element to their company. It’s all created a lot of demand for equipment and installers.

“It’s unprecedented,” Mid States Audio & Video Owner Mark Kuca said.



Kuca has been in the audiovisual business for 26 years and has never seen so much demand for products.



“Most of the orders were out 12 to 14 weeks on that, so if you have churches trying to stream, that’s not what they want to hear,” Kuca said.



Mid States Audio and Visual began stocking up on supplies before the pandemic hit the U.S.



“Knowing that a lot of the components of what we do are manufacturers in China, then when the whole thing started to escalate in China, that’s when we started to bring about $500,000 of goods just to make sure we have inventory and things like that,” Kuca said.



Even with that forward-thinking, some of the items quickly sold out.



“We do a lot of churches and funeral homes that want to stream to Facebook or YouTube and some of those boxes are still really hard to get because those are in really high demand,” Mid States Technician Brian Gross said.



It’s continued for months now, with even more companies looking to upgrade their audio visual equipment.



“We hear that over and over again, that we need to do a permanent solution, where so many people have done a less expensive, temporary system, now they’re calling up saying we need to do a permanent system where this is the new normal,” Kuca said.



A new normal that can come with a pretty big price tag.



“We do some systems as simple as with a soundbar with the camera built-in, we can do that for $2,500,” Gross said. “Then depending on the size of the room, we can do some fancy in-ceiling microphones, cover a very large area, multiple cameras and we’re looking at $40,000, but there’s a lot in between there.”



Mid States Audio Visual says the back order timing is slowly starting to improve for some equipment, but clients can still expect delays for most items related to streaming.