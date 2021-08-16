Impact Dental opening-up in familiar Sioux Falls building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A familiar building on a busy corner of downtown Sioux Falls will re-open next week with a brand new purpose.

It’s been an Applebees–the Village Inn, Whisk & Chop and most recently a Marlin’s–but now the building that’s housed a variety of restaurants over the years is becoming a new downtown dental office.

“That’s been the most common thing we hear when we’ve told patients about our new practice- ‘o the old marlins restaurant, yeah I know where that is,'” Anthony Olson, Dentist & Owner of Impact Dental Implants & Dentures said.

Dentist Anthony Olson opened an office specializing in only implants and dentures in Sioux Falls two years ago.

“We’re not doing crowns, we’re not doing hygiene exams. We just really specialize in removing teeth when they need to be removed and replacing them with implants and dentures,” Olson said.

It’s a niche that grew faster than he imagined.

“That was the big issue over at the other place, we just outgrew it too fast, weren’t able to get all of the patients in that were calling, wanting to be seen, with this, there’s more potential there,” Olson said.

The building at 10th and Minnesota will double the dentist’s square footage.

“This place worked really well for us, it’s been all the restaurants, it had the kitchen back there, its been a perfect transition into a dental laboratory,” Olson said.

A big part of the move was to create his own in-house laboratory

“You can make full dentures with these or partial dentures with these,” Olson said.

Building his own dentures and implants right in his new downtown dental office.

“There won’t be anyone between the doctor and the patient, that way patients could come in, meet us, leave that same day with a new set of teeth,” Olson said.

The building has undergone a remodel, removing everything inside from its restaurant phase and starting from scratch to create the dental office and laboratory. Impact Dental officially opens next Monday, August 23rd.