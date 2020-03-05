Hyundai joins Kia in another recall to prevent engine fires

Breaking News
DETROIT (AP) – Hyundai is joining affiliated automaker Kia in yet another U.S. recall for problems that could cause engine fires.

Hyundai said Wednesday that it’s recalling nearly 207,000 Sonata midsize cars from 2013 and 2014 because a hose that connects one fuel pump to another can develop cracks, leak fuel and potentially cause a fire.

The South Korean automaker is still developing a fix. It expects to begin the recall on April 24. The recall is the latest in a litany of problems that can cause engines to burn in models made by Kia and Hyundai. Past problems have triggered investigations by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

