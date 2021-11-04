Hy-Vee’s new Dollar Fresh stores to open in Harrisburg and Tea Friday

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning Friday morning, people living in Harrisburg and Tea will be able to shop at a brand-new store making its first appearance in South Dakota.

For years, people in Harrisburg didn’t have any local options for groceries.

“It was pretty much you had to go to Sioux Falls for any of your items, household items and groceries,” long time Harrisburg Resident Jaclyn Small said.

But now new shopping opportunities are popping up all over town.

“It’s really nice to have more options,” Harrisburg resident Britney Krell said.

The newest option opens Friday in both Harrisburg and Tea.

“Those two communities are just growing so fast in South Dakota here and looking at the two towns they just need something like this,” Harrisburg Dollar Fresh General Manager Andrew Mack said.

Dollar Fresh is a new concept for Hy-Vee, all focused on value.

“You will see some price differences,” Mack said. “One of the advantages to this model is we’re able to be a lot more aggressive with price.”

By eliminating a full-service deli, on-sight bakery and other labor-heavy services, Dollar Fresh stores require fewer staff while providing a lot of the same products you see in Hy-Vee.

“You’ll see items that are very similar, they’re under the Food Club brand,” Mack said. “We will have a number of different items than you’re used to seeing in the Hy-Vee stores, some things that will be here now and are gone next week.”

While it’s a full-size grocery store, you’ll also find a lot of other items with the Dollar Fresh brand, they carry shoes and clothes, household goods and a large selection of health & beauty products, giving smaller communities access to these items right in their hometown.

“We all know what our winter storms are like in South Dakota, so the residents of Harrisburg and Tea are going to be able to have that right in their backyard and I think it’s going to be great for them,” Mack said.

“It’s super convenient, great to have quick access to groceries and all those things, especially with kids, you never know what you’re going to need last minute,” Small said.

Both new Dollar Fresh stores will open their doors to the public at 7 a.m. Friday with ribbon cutting ceremonies and special deals happening throughout the morning.