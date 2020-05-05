Hy-Vee to start limiting meat purchases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Grocery shoppers will be limited on meat purchases at Hy-Vee stores starting on Wednesday.

The grocery chain announced the limit of four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef,

pork and chicken at all locations.

Hy-Vee says while it has products available at its stores, due to worker shortages at packing plants along with an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they planned to buy.

The change goes into place on Wednesday, May 6.