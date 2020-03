Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesdays that in response to customer requests, it will be reserving one hour of shopping time prior to its new opening time each day for customers considered high-risk.

The reserved hour will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, and is designed for these customers:

Ages 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness