SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are spending Tuesday and Wednesday getting those last-minute grocery items so they’re ready to prepare a big feast on Thanksgiving Day. But there’s an important reminder for those who shop at Hy-Vee stores this holiday week.



“The week of, it’s the Super Bowl,” Sioux Falls Hy-Vee District Store Manager Matt Heldenbrand said.

It’s one of the biggest weeks of grocery shopping all year.



“It’s very busy and so is the parking lot,” Sioux Falls grocery shopper Cheryl Hagena said.



You can expect to see plenty of people filling the aisles as you’re out getting the last items on your list.



“Just some extra things like sherbet for the punch,” Hagena said. “I’ve got the basics at home, but just in case.”

“Thanksgiving week is always a crazy week for us here at Hy-Vee, lots going on, lots of trucks, lots of stocking and taking care of our customers,” Heldenbrand said. “A lot of the things people are buying now is your cranberry, your marshmallows, all of your side dishes.”



But this year as you’re out doing the busy Thanksgiving week shopping, make sure you don’t forget the gravy or the cranberry sauce because Hy-Vee stores won’t be open for those last minute purchases.



“We’re closed this year on Thanksgiving, it’s the first time ever for Hy-Vee to do that,” Heldenbrand said. “We’re making a commitment to take a lot better care of our employees, this is one way to show them we care about them and our employees and the free time they have to spend with their families.”



All Hy-Vee stores will close Wednesday at 11 p.m. and won’t open again until Friday morning, a welcome holiday break for employees during this busy week.



“Being closed on Thanksgiving is just an opportunity for us to show that Hy-Vee is here to take care of customers but also our employees,” Heldenbrand said.



“I think it’s a good thing, every store should do that,” Hagena said.

Shoppers like Hagena say it just means you have to be a little more vigilant while you’re out shopping Wednesday.



“A list, a good list will help,” Hagena said.

Your last chance to make a Hy-Vee Aisles online order ahead of Thanksgiving is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., for a 7 p.m. pickup.

While all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, people ordering catered Thanksgiving meals can still pick those up Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.