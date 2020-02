SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big change is coming for Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls.

Starting Monday, February 10, all Hy-Vee grocery stores will close during the overnight hours.

The stores will now be open 5:00 a.m. to midnight, seven-days a week.

Director of communications for Hy-Vee Christina Gayman said the changes are intended to re-locate workers from the overnight hours, when they have fewer customers, to the busier shopping times during the day.