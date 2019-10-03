Hy-Vee reports findings from data breach investigation

We have new information on the Hy-Vee data breach.

The company says nine South Dakota locations were impacted. Checkout lines were not impacted. The malware was only found at restaurants and gas stations.

Here’s a list of the stations impacted in South Dakota: Louise Ave., W. 26th St., E. 10th St, Minnesota Ave, and the station in Brookings.

Your credit card information may have been collected if you paid at the pump between December of 2018 and July of this year.

The breach also included the Market Grille locations in Watertown and all seven in Sioux Falls.

The malware was designed to collect names, card numbers, expiration dates and verification codes.

If your information my be at risk, Hy-Vee will send you a letter or an email if it has your address.