This week Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores have extended closing times so the general public can head to the store between 8 a-m and 10 pm every day of the week.

And in addition to their special in-store shopping hour from 7 to 8 a.m., the aisles online program will also be reserved for high-risk individuals during this time.

The store is also partnering with Door Dash to help offer free delivery to up to 20,000 high-risk individuals.