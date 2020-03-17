Hy-Vee announces changes to store hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grocery store chain is making changes due to evolving concerns connected to COVID-19.

Starting on Wednesday, March 18, Hy-Vee, Inc. stores will close at 8 p.m. Going forward, stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

In a release announcing the changes, Hy-Vee says the shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize the stores as well as restock in demand products.

At this point, all Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under normal hours.

All dining areas in Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are now closed to the public. Instead, these freshly prepared meal options will be offered for carry-out only.

Deliveries will now be made by third-party partners like Shipt and Door Dash (where available) in order to help in-store employees focus on pickup orders and other needs at the stores.

Hy-Vee is also suspending its weekly corporate advertising circular distributed to all stores and found in many local newspapers. Because suppliers are unable to guarantee the fulfillment of certain products, Hy-Vee officials say it makes it difficult to determine in advance which products can be advertised in print publications. Stores will honor the products featured in the final ads, if they are in stock.