Hundreds of KELOLAND companies apply for Paycheck Protection Program

Since applications began Friday, hundreds of KELOLAND business owners have started to apply for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

“The COVID situation has had a pretty dramatic impact on the advertising industry. We’ve been working remotely, this is our fourth week now,” Lawrence & Schiller President and CEO Scott Lawrence said.

From travel and tourism to restaurants and hotels, Lawrence says the COVID-19 pandemic has many of his company’s clients changing their advertising plans.



“Each week we see changes, people wanting to alter messages, people wanting to alter media schedules, people wanting to pause, so it’s been quite dramatic,” Lawrence said.

As many Lawrence & Schiller employees continue to work from home, Scott Lawrence says he decided to look into the Paycheck Protection Program to make sure he can keep all of his employees through these changing times.



“I’m not into taking handouts, this is one situation where we are going to take advantage and have taken advantage of that program already. I want to keep these people working,” Lawrence said.

“If you’ve been impacted at all by this pandemic I would encourage you to get out and apply for this program,” Dacotah Bank Market President Matt Smith said.

Smith says he’s heard similar concerns about handouts from many KELOLAND business owners but says this new program is designed to keep local businesses and their employees afloat through this uncertain time.



“In an eight week period after the loan is funded, you need to use those proceeds for payroll, you can use it for rent, use it for mortgage interest and to pay benefits for your employees,” Smith said. “If you use it for these things there is an opportunity for this debt to be forgiven.”

And while the Paycheck Protection Program is new, the application process is fairly fast and simple. Lawrence says his company was approved in 24 hours.



“What I am amazed at is the speed, which is not usually associated with the federal government, so the speed has been amazing,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says he believes his loan will be funded by next week. Smith expects Dacotah Bank will be able to start funding their approved loans as early as Wednesday. He says the bank is continually fielding calls from more business owners who are hoping to apply for the program.



“There’s been concern that the money is going to run out, but the president continues to say he’ll seek additional funding if the resources becomes limited. Right now we’re just processing things as quickly as we can as things come in. I would encourage people to reach out to their banker and visit with them,” Smith said.

Tony Nour with First Premier Bank says his company has already approved more than 200 Paycheck Protection loans. His bank has created a team of 25-30 people dedicated to helping current and new customers apply for the federal program.



Smith said right now, there’s no such thing as bankers hours. He and other local bankers have set up those special PPP local business owners through the application process, even through the weekend.

Starting this Friday, the guidelines for the Paycheck Protection Program show independent contractors and self employed individuals can also begin applying for a loan.