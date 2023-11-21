SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s exceptionally easy to shop online, but the risk of credit card fraud is out there. Breanne Meline of Brandon knows the feeling.

“We have had a couple people use our credit card and get our numbers,” Meline said. “So, text alerts have really helped us in our home, to have when a purchase is made.”

But if you didn’t make that purchase…

“We have gotten a few texts that have said, my husband’s like, ‘Do you know what this is?'” Meline said. “And I’m like, ‘No.’ So, we call the bank.”

Jamie Procida, IT security administrator with Levo Credit Union, says to be discerning when shopping online.

“One of the number one things we want to look for is that we’re one, using reputable websites,” Procida said.

A good practice is to keep an eye out for that little padlock next to the store’s website in your browser.

“Any reputable website, especially if you’re putting in credit card details, you want to see that lock,” Procida said. “That shows that it’s encrypted, so the transaction’s encrypted. Your credit card details and financial details won’t be open to the public. Especially if you’re using something like a Starbucks Wi-Fi, a public Wi-Fi, you want to make sure that you have that padlock.”

And if you do suspect fraud on your credit card, Procida says to lock it down.

“If you suspect fraud on your credit card, first thing you’re going to want to do, go ahead and go into your app if your financial institution supports it, shut down that card,” Procida said. “Second thing, call us. We want to make sure that we get in front of it as soon as possible.”