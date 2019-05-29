How to hire local

Sioux Falls, S.D. - For the last 10 years, South Dakota's unemployment rate has continued dropping. We currently sit at 2.8 percent. The U.S. rate is 3.8 percent.

With so many businesses opening in the state all the time, it can be hard to find the right employees. We talk with a local Human Resources Director about how a growing business can find quality workers.

Sioux Falls repeatedly tops national lists for "Fastest Growing City" or "Best Place To Live", but even with these accolades, employers have a hard time filling jobs. That's why some local companies are reaching out to those who have already moved away.

"We love people to come back to Sioux Falls. A lot of people are coming home. Which is always really fun for us as a company. We love to bring people home to South Dakota. They've lived here before, they have connections here. That's always really fun for us," said Hillberg.

Kelsey Hillberg is the Director of Human Resources for Expansion Capital Group.

Last week we showed you how quickly this company has grown in just a few years. Now, it's trying to fill positions for this growing business. Hillberg says attitude is key.

"Treating our customers and employees well is really important to us. It's a really important part of our culture, and it's really important to us to make sure people understand that," said Hillberg. ​​​​​​

ECG currently employs 70 people in the Sioux Falls area. It's hoping to add on another 20 to 30 people in the near-future.

With the pool of qualified candidates a little shallow right now, Hillberg and others are really pushing the city they call home; in hopes of encouraging others to do the same.

"It's a great place to raise your kids. We've got everything you need! So it's really easy to sell people on that," said Hillberg.