How to help a South Dakota organization on Prime Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are more than 3,500 South Dakota-based charitable organizations on AmazonSmile. The program donates 0.5 percent of the purchase price to the organization of your choice.
There is no extra cost to the buyer, you just have to select which organization you want on smile.amazon.com. Then, shop on Amazon and the selected organization will get some extra money from the AmazonSmiles Foundation.
Several organizations are asking for people to select them on this Prime Day.