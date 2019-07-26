How to a file claim in Equifax data breach

People in KELOLAND, caught up in that massive Equifax data breach from two years ago, are now filing claims to be compensated for having their personal data compromised. Earlier this week, Equifax reached a $700-million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that could mean payouts to as many as 147 million Americans.

Victims of the Equifax breach can be eligible for receiving $125 and maybe even more in certain cases.

However, a lot of people don’t even know they were affected. There’s a very simple way to find out.

You’ll need to go to the official website run by the settlement administrator, not Equifax. It’s a site that’s vouched for by the Federal Trade Commission.

Then, you’ll type-in your last name and the last six digits of your social security number. You’ll find out right away whether you were impacted.

If you were, then you’ll be directed to file a claim. You’ll be given the option of receiving a $125 check, a pre-paid card or free credit monitoring.

You can request a larger payout if the data breach forced you to spend a lot of time and money dealing with fraud and identity theft, or cleaning-up your credit report.

You could get $25 an hour for up to 20 hours. But if you put in more than 10 hours, you’ll need to show documents to back up your claim.

The process only takes a few minutes to complete.

The filing deadline is January 22, 2020.