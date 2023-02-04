SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — When asked about what items in your life use energy, you might think of objects in your home, such as bedroom lights, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens. You might not immediately think of all that energy from the other places you visit on a regular basis. In fact, commercial buildings that people frequent every day—grocery stores, restaurants, offices, warehouses, and retail shops, just to name a few—all use a significant amount of energy to run their daily operations.

To evaluate energy use, the Energy Department calculates source energy, which represents the total amount of energy required to run the building, including energy generation and transmission. It’s generally considered the most equitable way to compare the energy efficiency of buildings to each other.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Of the more than 6 million commercial buildings in the U.S., the Energy Department collects data on 130,000 sites and has found they use an average energy use of 207,000 British thermal units per square foot per year. Compare that to residential locations and our homes don’t even come close to energy use: Among 723,000 residential buildings with reported data, the average energy use is 67,000 BTUs per square foot per year.

The efficiency of a commercial building, measured in energy used per square foot of space, will vary based on many factors. Like residential buildings, the type of windows, insulation, HVAC systems, and more can change how much energy is needed to keep a building running. Commercial building operators also have to consider the type of mechanical or industrial equipment in use, the number of hours that the building is occupied, and whether the building houses materials that must be kept under specific environmental conditions. All of these aspects and more can change the energy necessary to allow the building to perform its function.

To learn more about your state’s commercial energy use, LED Lighting Supply compiled a list of the states that use the most commercial energy per building using data from the Building Performance Database from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. States are ranked by average source energy use intensity and ties are broken by the total number of commercial-use buildings in the database.

Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

#51. South Dakota

– 206 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 140K BTUs per square feet per year

– 22 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 484K BTUs

– 26 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 139K BTUs

– 14 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 106K BTUs

Canva

#50. Vermont

– 126 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 166K BTUs per square feet per year

– 0 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 0K BTUs

– 22 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 142K BTUs

– 44 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 133K BTUs

Canva

#49. Iowa

– 1,481 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 169K BTUs per square feet per year

– 91 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 410K BTUs

– 213 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 150K BTUs

– 161 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 168K BTUs

Canva

#48. Washington D.C.

– 3,257 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 174K BTUs per square feet per year

– 81 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 610K BTUs

– 82 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 204K BTUs

– 1,139 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 157K BTUs

Canva

#47. Montana

– 277 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 178K BTUs per square feet per year

– 25 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 483K BTUs

– 46 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 145K BTUs

– 36 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 125K BTUs

Canva

#46. Rhode Island

– 159 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 182K BTUs per square feet per year

– 21 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 531K BTUs

– 36 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 145K BTUs

– 36 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 144K BTUs

Canva

#45. Virginia

– 4,346 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 185K BTUs per square feet per year

– 377 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 533K BTUs

– 386 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 167K BTUs

– 886 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 190K BTUs

Rigucci // Shutterstock

#44. California

– 30,067 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 185K BTUs per square feet per year

– 2,596 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 716K BTUs

– 4,024 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 151K BTUs

– 8,063 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 142K BTUs

Lauren Orr // Shutterstock

#43. Colorado

– 5,103 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 186K BTUs per square feet per year

– 504 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 497K BTUs

– 323 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 161K BTUs

– 1,221 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 164K BTUs

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#42. Georgia

– 4,213 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 189K BTUs per square feet per year

– 435 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 599K BTUs

– 348 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 162K BTUs

– 1,504 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 163K BTUs

Canva

#41. Kentucky

– 1,819 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 190K BTUs per square feet per year

– 223 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 572K BTUs

– 240 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 197K BTUs

– 139 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 139K BTUs

Jess Kraft // Shutterstock

#40. Oregon

– 2,690 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 190K BTUs per square feet per year

– 249 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 629K BTUs

– 215 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 134K BTUs

– 567 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 165K BTUs

Canva

#39. West Virginia

– 334 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 191K BTUs per square feet per year

– 60 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 409K BTUs

– 49 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 184K BTUs

– 70 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 162K BTUs

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#38. New York

– 11,570 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 193K BTUs per square feet per year

– 559 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 674K BTUs

– 1,188 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 192K BTUs

– 3,310 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 168K BTUs

Canva

#37. Wyoming

– 218 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 194K BTUs per square feet per year

– 25 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 444K BTUs

– 22 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 121K BTUs

– 37 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 155K BTUs

Canva

#36. Delaware

– 397 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 194K BTUs per square feet per year

– 14 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 584K BTUs

– 97 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 181K BTUs

– 109 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 243K BTUs

Canva

#35. New Hampshire

– 226 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 199K BTUs per square feet per year

– 32 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 475K BTUs

– 92 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 145K BTUs

– 40 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 223K BTUs

Canva

#34. New Mexico

– 749 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 200K BTUs per square feet per year

– 111 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 464K BTUs

– 79 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 139K BTUs

– 112 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 174K BTUs

Sandra Burm // Shutterstock

#33. Minnesota

– 2,673 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 200K BTUs per square feet per year

– 229 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 635K BTUs

– 332 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 144K BTUs

– 820 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 160K BTUs

Canva

#32. Wisconsin

– 1,337 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 201K BTUs per square feet per year

– 184 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 520K BTUs

– 249 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 157K BTUs

– 219 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 158K BTUs

Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

#31. Texas

– 7,606 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 203K BTUs per square feet per year

– 1,029 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 576K BTUs

– 676 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 162K BTUs

– 2,264 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 168K BTUs

eurobanks // Shutterstock

#30. Maryland

– 4,245 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 206K BTUs per square feet per year

– 236 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 604K BTUs

– 607 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 203K BTUs

– 1,015 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 195K BTUs

Brandon Burris // Shutterstock

#29. Arizona

– 2,261 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 209K BTUs per square feet per year

– 382 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 546K BTUs

– 218 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 159K BTUs

– 564 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 162K BTUs

Canva

#28. Maine

– 201 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 212K BTUs per square feet per year

– 36 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 504K BTUs

– 51 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 146K BTUs

– 29 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 139K BTUs

Canva

#27. Mississippi

– 376 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 214K BTUs per square feet per year

– 95 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 419K BTUs

– 41 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 173K BTUs

– 60 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 206K BTUs

Canva

#26. Massachusetts

– 3,953 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 214K BTUs per square feet per year

– 195 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 656K BTUs

– 383 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 156K BTUs

– 1,370 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 182K BTUs

Max Lindenthaler // Shutterstock

#25. Washington

– 5,055 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 214K BTUs per square feet per year

– 534 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 617K BTUs

– 475 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 189K BTUs

– 1,223 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 164K BTUs

Canva

#24. Kansas

– 483 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 215K BTUs per square feet per year

– 117 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 458K BTUs

– 79 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 157K BTUs

– 71 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 169K BTUs

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Pennsylvania

– 4,502 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 219K BTUs per square feet per year

– 497 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 601K BTUs

– 969 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 193K BTUs

– 875 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 177K BTUs

Canva

#22. Nebraska

– 333 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 220K BTUs per square feet per year

– 61 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 446K BTUs

– 54 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 152K BTUs

– 68 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 169K BTUs

Jason Finn // Shutterstock

#21. Utah

– 989 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 223K BTUs per square feet per year

– 171 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 683K BTUs

– 91 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 130K BTUs

– 152 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 162K BTUs

Canva

#20. Connecticut

– 577 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 227K BTUs per square feet per year

– 88 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 679K BTUs

– 175 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 155K BTUs

– 133 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 159K BTUs

TLF Images // Shutterstock

#19. Oklahoma

– 612 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 228K BTUs per square feet per year

– 147 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 477K BTUs

– 102 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 154K BTUs

– 93 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 157K BTUs

DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock

#18. Illinois

– 5,478 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 229K BTUs per square feet per year

– 591 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 633K BTUs

– 654 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 177K BTUs

– 1,732 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 176K BTUs

Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock

#17. Alaska

– 79 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 230K BTUs per square feet per year

– 19 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 463K BTUs

– 10 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 159K BTUs

– 13 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 121K BTUs

Canva

#16. Hawaii

– 408 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 230K BTUs per square feet per year

– 53 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 880K BTUs

– 28 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 234K BTUs

– 88 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 151K BTUs

Canva

#15. New Jersey

– 1,685 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 233K BTUs per square feet per year

– 158 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 637K BTUs

– 619 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 193K BTUs

– 462 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 186K BTUs

Gary R Ennis Photos // Shutterstock

#14. Michigan

– 2,183 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 233K BTUs per square feet per year

– 378 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 660K BTUs

– 518 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 180K BTUs

– 463 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 151K BTUs

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Missouri

– 1,427 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 234K BTUs per square feet per year

– 247 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 628K BTUs

– 209 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 164K BTUs

– 209 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 184K BTUs

Canva

#12. Ohio

– 3,313 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 242K BTUs per square feet per year

– 541 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 606K BTUs

– 761 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 196K BTUs

– 895 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 167K BTUs

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#11. North Carolina

– 2,866 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 244K BTUs per square feet per year

– 590 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 627K BTUs

– 429 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 162K BTUs

– 822 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 161K BTUs

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#10. Florida

– 4,412 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 249K BTUs per square feet per year

– 750 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 691K BTUs

– 743 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 177K BTUs

– 1,282 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 167K BTUs

Canva

#9. Louisiana

– 437 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 251K BTUs per square feet per year

– 148 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 471K BTUs

– 60 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 173K BTUs

– 72 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 147K BTUs

Canva

#8. North Dakota

– 106 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 259K BTUs per square feet per year

– 22 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 497K BTUs

– 26 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 156K BTUs

– 27 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 177K BTUs

Canva

#7. Idaho

– 401 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 263K BTUs per square feet per year

– 57 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 528K BTUs

– 72 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 160K BTUs

– 67 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 246K BTUs

Canva

#6. Arkansas

– 335 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 278K BTUs per square feet per year

– 127 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 452K BTUs

– 64 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 164K BTUs

– 38 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 160K BTUs

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#5. Nevada

– 766 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 287K BTUs per square feet per year

– 194 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 578K BTUs

– 101 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 174K BTUs

– 146 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 159K BTUs

Canva

#4. Indiana

– 1,682 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 293K BTUs per square feet per year

– 481 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 657K BTUs

– 370 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 179K BTUs

– 225 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 163K BTUs

Canva

#3. Alabama

– 790 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 315K BTUs per square feet per year

– 222 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 700K BTUs

– 169 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 183K BTUs

– 80 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 159K BTUs

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#2. Tennessee

– 1,616 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 315K BTUs per square feet per year

– 395 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 749K BTUs

– 230 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 168K BTUs

– 378 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 167K BTUs

Canva

#1. South Carolina

– 925 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 323K BTUs per square feet per year

– 253 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 834K BTUs

– 132 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 144K BTUs

– 97 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 167K BTUs

This story originally appeared on LED Lighting Supply and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.