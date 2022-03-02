SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Affordable child care was one of the key points President Biden addressed in his state of the union last night.

“Middle-class and working families shouldn’t have to pay more than 7% of their income for care of young children,” President Biden said Tuesday night.

Right now many families in KELOLAND are spending much more than that. Last month a local teacher shared with KELOLAND news that at one point, her family was spending 90 percent of her paycheck on childcare for their four kids.

Parents with varying levels of income, family support and number of children are facing similarly high percentages when factoring daycare into their budgets.

Intoxibakes co-owner, Josie Layton, is loving life as a new mom, but her journey to parenthood came with a big surprise.

“We got lucky and we got twins, so we just double up on everything and just threw out the budget window,” Layton said.

That includes her and her husband’s plan for day care.

“I was looking before I got pregnant and we were looking for one baby. We were trying to financially budget for something like that,” Layton said.

One baby was enough of a stretch on the young entrepreneur, but finding day care openings for two babies was nearly impossible and completely out of their budget.

“For two newborns the average I would say is about $500 a week in Sioux Falls,” Layton said. “That’s just not feasible right now, that would be almost my full paycheck right now and I need my paycheck for them.”

As a single mom, Calista Danish understands the financial struggle of trying to pay for day care for her son; at one point it was taking up nearly half her income.

“I took him out [of daycare] maybe a couple of months ago,” Danish said. “Just living paycheck to paycheck, I couldn’t do it while supporting his needs.”

She says she and her son wouldn’t have made it financially without her mom stepping in to help with childcare while she’s at work.

“I’m very lucky,” Danish said. “She works from home so she’s multi-tasking with him all day.”

While kids may love having mom or grandma around all day, parents know trying to get work done while caring for kids isn’t easy.

“Most days I don’t get what I want done,” Layton said. “I can still help out and get some things done. It’s just now I’m a mom first, so if they’re crying, I’ve got to get to them…if they’re having a bad day, I’ll take them home and wait for my husband to come home and then I come back into work at night.”

It’s a constant balancing act for Josie and her husband, one they know will only get more complicated as their daughters grow.

“They’re probably going to be moving around here so it’s going to be harder to bring them to work,” Layton said. “It stresses me out a little bit, you look into nannies, look into high schoolers that might need to do something after school, just something cheaper…it’s hard to know what to do in the future.”

While parents struggle to afford weekly tuition rates, childcare providers are also struggling to pay their staff and overhead costs amid the current worker shortage. It’s a challenging issue many state and local leaders are working to address.