SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas prices are rising nationwide as the price of oil has risen in response to last week’s announcement that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would export less oil.

The biggest factor in rising gas prices tends to be the price per barrel of oil which rose above $80 this week for the first time since late January.

“As long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Thursday.

A gallon of gas was $3.66 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of April 14.

Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska have seen the largest increases in retail gas prices over the past week, according to AAA price data.

South Dakota by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.52

– Week change: +$0.15 (+4.4%)

– Year change: -$0.30 (-7.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.80 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.91

– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)

– Year change: -$0.85 (-17.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.41 (6/30/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in South Dakota

#1. Rapid City: $3.62

#2. North Sioux City: $3.51

#3. Sioux Falls: $3.45

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.90

#2. Hawaii: $4.79

#3. Arizona: $4.54

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.17

#2. Arkansas: $3.22

#3. Louisiana: $3.29