SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week.

A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of January 27. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Typically, winter weather keeps Americans from traveling, and therefore suppresses demand and prices for gas. But this January gasoline refineries are still operating below optimal capacity after harsh winter weather damaged some equipment and knocked more than 10% of refining capacity in the U.S. offline.

The largest weekly increases were seen in Colorado, Delaware, and Michigan as well as across southern states including Mississippi and Alabama. Analysts have warned that we could see gas reach an average of $4 a gallon by May. Gas prices hit record levels last June at $5 on average nationwide.

South Dakota by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.44

– Week change: +$0.13 (+4.0%)

– Year change: +$0.22 (+6.9%)

– Gas tax: $0.30 per gallon (#22 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.80 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.44

– Week change: +$0.12 (+2.8%)

– Year change: +$0.83 (+23.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.41 (6/30/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in South Dakota

#1. Rapid City: $3.55

#2. North Sioux City: $3.46

#3. Sioux Falls: $3.37

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.94

#2. California: $4.53

#3. Washington: $4.11

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $3.14

#2. Mississippi: $3.18

#3. Arkansas: $3.18

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162