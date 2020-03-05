How FED interest rate cuts could help your monthly bills

The Federal Reserve made its largest single cut to interest rates in more than a decade this week, a preemptive move to protect the economy from the impacts of the coronavirus.



The FED slashed rates by half a percentage point, instantly lowering payments for people with variable rate loans, but the overall volatility in the market right now is having a big impact on mortgage rates.

“The mortgage rates right now as they’re standing are lower than I’ve ever seen them,” Plains Commerce Mortgage Banker Kevin Carlson said.

Carlson says the interest rate cut from the FED isn’t the only influence on the drastic drop in mortgage rates.

“The mortgage rates going down right now, that’s a response to the volatility in the stock market. As long as the stock market is feeling a little wonky, we’re probably going to see rates down here,” Carlson said.

It’s great news for anyone in the market for a new home.

“Your buying power is much, much higher than it normally would have been, or the house that you were going to buy, just got less expensive, the payments went down and got more affordable,” Carlson said.

“Customers get excited when they hear lower interest rates, so it might bring a couple more people in, it also may give them an opportunity to put a little more in the vehicle, more of a dream car per say,” Verne Eide Honda Finance Manager Jesse Popham said.

The same is true for anyone looking to buy or lease a car, the drop in interest rates could help you get more for your money.

“I think we start seeing it trickle down right away, I’ve talk to a couple bank reps already and they keep saying, we’re cutting rates, we’re cutting rates,” Popham said.

“The rate goes from 4 percent to 3.125 percent and would save him $297 per month,” Carlson said.

Even if you’re not ready to buy something new, Carlson says many people are using these lower rates as an opportunity to refinance their current home loans.

“I’ve never been busier in my life; we have a whole bunch of people taking advantage of this,” Carlson said. “You might save $80,000 over the life of the loan, it’s very easy from a sales standpoint….I just say, you can keep doing what you’re doing or I could save you $80,000, it’s really a no-brainer when you look at it like that.”

Whether you recently purchased a home or you’ve been in yours for a while, Carlson says its a great time to run the numbers with your mortgage company to see if re-financing makes sense right now. Its impossible to predict just how long these historically low rates might stick around.