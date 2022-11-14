SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime interior design firm recently expanded into a larger storefront in a newly remodeled Sioux Falls building.

“We started working out of our cars full time while our kids were in school,” Denise Cotter said.

Denise Cotter and Michelle Marino started Houndstooth House nearly 18 years ago.

“Unbelievable growth; we’ve met a whole new group of people,” Marino said.



From their cars, to an office space, now their growing popularity has their business expanding into a whole new space.



“We’ve moved from a 2,000 square foot store and now we have a 10,000 square foot building,” Cotter said.



The new store on the corner of Phillips Avenue and 37th Street in Sioux Falls is giving Houndstooth House and its growing list of clients a chance to try out more options in person.



“You can come in and do a sit test, we have so many more bodies and frames to sit on, tow here if you like to order custom furniture we have great examples for your to sit in and then hop over to the library and pick fabrics,” Cotter said.

Over the past few years, the company has seen continued growth in the number of people looking for help with designing a major remodel or new home construction.



“We service people all the way from building a house, if you need millwork, if you need lighting, wallpaper, cabinetry, we service people all through,” Morino said.



Their new store is not just interior design help, they also have plenty of items for your home or for gifts while you’re doing some holiday shopping this time of year.



“Come shop with us, we’re a full retail shop for your home, everything from building products up to the dishes and gifts for people,” Morino said.

You don’t need an appointment, anyone can come in and check out their store for some home decor or inspiration, especially as you prepare to deck your home for the holidays.



“It’s absolutely huge, this is the biggest part of our year,” Morino said.

Houndstooth House is open every Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be taking part in small business Saturday this holiday season.