Hotel on Phillips opens to guests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new hotel is ready for guests in downtown Sioux Falls! Hotel on Phillips is the name of the boutique style hotel. We take a tour of the building and find out how they kept the history alive inside.

When you walk in, you can feel the history of the Hotel on Phillips.

“Boutique hotels are something that our industry is more and more doing that if you can get into the heart of the city and take something like this hundred year old building and repurpose it and create experiences for your guests,” said Brenda Schmidt, President/CEO Kelly Inns LTD.

Brenda Schmidt is the President and CEO of Kelly Inns Ltd., who runs Hotel on Phillips. This building is on the historic registry, and Schmidt says keeping the space authentic to its past was important. They were able to refurbish original pieces like the chandeliers and vault in the lobby.

Upstairs, things are a bit more modern.

“Those are all new rooms! There wasn’t as much historical left on those floors, so we were able to build new rooms into the space of this 100 year old building,” said Schmidt.

Along with a more modern look comes some high-tech features! Each room is equipped with an Amazon Alexa, which controls lights, room temps, and more.

“We can ask what the evening cocktail specials are, or what Coffea is offering. Or if they need towels or robes, or whatever! They can talk to Alexa and we’ll communicate in that way,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt is banking on the success of modern touches with old time charm, in the heart of the city.

“The downtown area has really come alive. So to be on Phillips Avenue where there’s entertainment and restaurants and the river on our back side. So our location is wonderful. And to have an experience that they can stay in this 100 year old building, in new rooms,” said Schmidt.

The nightly rate is $199 and up. There are some suites available, which will cost more.