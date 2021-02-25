Home Show kicks off Friday during city’s busiest housing boom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is in the middle of housing boom with demand for new homes and renovations at an all-time high. This weekend hundreds of contractors involved in the process are gathering under one roof to meet with prospective clients. What you can expect at this year’s Sioux Empire Home Show.

“The general public comes in and sees the finished product, but this is really a weeklong thing,” Brad Mair, Sioux Empire Home Show Committee Co-Chair, said.

The Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena are transforming into a life-sized display of the home building industry.

“It is a full house, we have 2 kitchens in here, we have a bar, a closet area, mudroom space and home office,” said Carly Ellsworth with Montgomery’s Furniture.

For the first time this year, the home show has two feature booths, where several companies came together to show customers a finished product.

“This booth has been 8 months of planning and coordinating with other people,” Carly Ellsworth of Montgomery’s Furniture said. “It’s a huge booth, 2,000 square feet of area that we’re covering with Scott’s lumber, and RSA architects.”

“It’s nice because a lot of our projects we deal with other companies and we deal with sub-contractors and work together to make the back yard come together, so this really showcases that in action,” Chad Kasten of Weller Brothers Landscaping said.

Whether it’s the outdoor area or the finishing touches indoors, the event has it covered.

“For our customers to touch and feel our products… Putting up these displays take a lot of work, Ellsworth said.

“They’re doing drywall, painting, building sections of a home essentially to show what they do professionally,” Brad Mair Sioux Empire Home Show Committee Co-Chair said.

And the work comes at one of the busiest times in all of these exhibitors businesses.

“We have been very busy,” Carly Ellsworth said.

“We’ve been crazy busy,” Kasten said.

“Right now home builders, you can talk to anyone in the entire industry and they’re incredibly busy,” Mair said.

The pandemic has kept many people at home — which is where they’ve decided to make some improvements.

“Instead of wanting to leave and go on vacations, they build that backyard sanctuary to hang out in,” said Kasten.

And even though they’re all very busy with projects already underway, these exhibitors say the home show is always well worth their time.

“Its important for us to be at the home show because this is where we see our customers,” Ellsworth said.

The Home Show kicks off Friday morning at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday evening — including special events for kids throughout the weekend. City wide COVID-19 requirements are in effect at the Sioux Falls convention center and arena.