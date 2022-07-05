SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new report shows home sales across the country are beginning to slow as mortgage rates continue to climb.

The slowdown comes after nearly two years of an intensely competitive housing market.

“Things have slowed down, but are they slowing down to a more normal pace and is that such a bad thing?” Fairway Independent Mortgage banker Dave Kelley said.

The real estate market is still incredibly busy in Sioux Falls, but industry professionals say buyers are finally starting to get some breathing room.

“If we’re used to doing 120 miles an hour and now we’re doing 90 miles an hour, did we really slow down that much?” Coldwell Banker Agent and Broker Tony Bachman said. “We would welcome a little bit of a slowdown because it would take some of that pricing on homes and level it out a little bit.”

While skyrocketing home prices are one factor, the driving force behind the slowdown in home sales is the rising mortgage rates.

“We have seen quite an increase in rates. Last year in the two to three percent range; now we’re in the five to six percent range. So rates have been steadily going up as a result of inflation going up,” Kelley said.

Kelley expects mortgage rates to continue to climb this year as the FED continues to raise interest rates.

“The federal reserve is trying to do everything they can to slow down inflation and inevitably we’ll see a recession,” Kelley said.

Prospective home buyers are already noticing the impact on the housing market with the return of price reductions on some real estate listings around Sioux Falls.

“It’s been a couple years. We just haven’t seen it,” Bachman said. “Everyone had been pricing their home according to what the neighbor sold their home for two months ago. Now we actually probably need to pull back a little bit.”

While the rapid increase we saw in home prices last year may be slowing down, agents say competition is still incredibly high, especially in the first-time home buyer market.

“There were six people bidding on a $300,000 house,” Kelley said.

And Kelley says houses in nearly every price range are still selling fast.

“Average time on the market is 14 days, which is still in record territory,” Kelley said.

While inflation will continue to play a role in the real estate market, Bachman says the low supply of homes available for sale will continue to have the greatest impact on real estate prices and sales in KELOLAND right now.