SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – At the beginning of the year, mortgage rates were less than three percent, now they’re well over five percent and are starting to slow down what has been two years of record real estate sales in KELOLAND.

“Buyer demand is being really controlled by the interest rates right now,” Tyler Goff, the team leader at the Tyler Goff group said.

A report from the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire shows closed home sales were down more than 22 percent in the Sioux Falls area in August, but pending sales were up nearly 14 percent year over year. Local agents say the numbers reflect the volatility in the mortgage market.



“When interest rates go down, we see a spike in purchase agreements, when interest rates go up, we see a drop in purchase agreements,” Goff said.



Rising mortgage rates are also one of the factors behind the 31 percent drop in the inventory of homes available for sale.

“Some of those are that they’re locked into a low interest rate on their current home and it doesn’t make sense for them to upgrade at this time.



While home sales may be down overall, Goff says certain price ranges like those first-time home buyer homes are still selling very fast.



“Where last year we would get 20 offers and go $50,000 over asking price, this year we’re seeing where we’re getting eight offers and $20,000 over asking or a little less than that,” Goff said.



The RASE report shows median sales prices are up more than 15 percent, bringing housing affordability to a 33-year-low.



“Homes under $500,000 we’re seeing the smallest amount of inventory and that’s where the most demand is, so that’s driving the prices up,” Goff said.



But the slowdown in home sales is bringing some improvements for prospective home buyers.



“We’re seeing more inspections this year than we saw all of last year, seeing less cash offers being received, so if you’re getting financing your offer is more competitive today than it was a year ago. Seeing some of those terms come back into the buyers favor,” Goff said.



Open Houses are also starting to come back after a nearly two-year period where houses were selling so fast, open houses weren’t even necessary.