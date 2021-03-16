HireClick recruiting platform helping more local businesses attract applicants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, South Dakota has an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent, creating a tight market for companies looking to add new workers. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, how a Sioux Falls recruiting platform is helping local companies reach more applicants.

“The growth has been exponential, which creates a challenge in finding people,” Lauriebelles Chief Operating Officer Roger Jepsen said.



Even during a pandemic, Lauriebelles Boutique experienced a lot of growth over the past year.



“We currently have 85 employees; last year at this time we maybe had 40 or 50,” Jepsen said.



But finding those employees was a big job.



“The unemployment rate makes it very, very difficult to find talent, so the easier you can make that process for job seekers, the better success you’re going to have in your recruiting process,” HireClick partner Scott Petersen said.



HireClick is a Sioux-Falls-based recruiting platform that is all about simplifying the hiring process.



“It allows employers to have one common account, cast their jobs everywhere and then have all of the location’s store in one easy-to-use dashboard,” Petersen said.



“There’s a scale on the applications so I can rate with a, yes I really want to interview them,” Lauriebelles Marketing Manager Taylor Kenney said.



Lauriebelles is one of HireClick’s clients that now have job openings posted all over the country.



“We’re direct partners with Indeed, ZipRecruiter, Facebook, all the big national job sites and of course the largest leading local job site, KELOLAND employment,” Petersen said. “A candidate may see you across four different job sites, and finally decide, I’ve seen this out there everywhere, I’m going to take action and go apply to it.”



Once an applicant applies, HireClick helps clients hold onto their information for future openings.



“We can track them and have an entire database of qualified candidates,” Kenney said.



“HireClick allows you to have constant pressure and a constant voice out there in the market to always attract that talent, even if you don’t have an opening in a particular field at the moment,” Petersen said.

The HireClick platform was created about 5 years ago, but has recently seen a lot of growth, adding 60 to 70 new clients every month from all over the region.