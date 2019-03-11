Hill City Has Its Own Trolley

HILL CITY, S.D. - Sioux Falls isn't the only South Dakota city with a trolley.

Hill City now has its own.

The City of Deadwood surplused the vehicle. It is now owned by Rabbit Bicycle & Shuttle.

"This trolley is a great new feature and addition to Hill City," Hill City Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janet Wetovick-Bily said in a news release. "It was purchased as an opportunity to enhance the visitor and community experience of Hill City."

You can start riding the trolley on May 1, and it will be available to schedule for special events.

Details of the route in and around Hill City are still being finalized.

