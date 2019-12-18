Hildebrand, new owner comment on the future of Josiah’s Coffeehouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When someone else takes over a beloved business, there’s a lot of panic that everything you love about it is changing. The new owner of Josiah’s Coffeehouse says, you can breathe easy, because she’s keeping everything the same. Steve Hildebrand is selling his Downtown Sioux Falls business.

It’s not easy, but he says he’s focusing on a more pressing issue.

Josiah’s isn’t just a cafe. For Andrea Van Essen, it’s an office.

“I love that I can kind of set up shop here for a few hours and get a bite to eat or just have coffee,” Van Essen said.

That mentality has kept customers coming to Josiah’s for seven and a half years. It first opened in the CNA Surety Building, before moving to the historic Auburn-Nash building.

“It’s never going to be easy to let go, but it’s the right time,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand is stepping away from his business to focus on his Promising Futures Fund, a non-profit to help children living in poverty within the Sioux Falls School District.

“We need to figure out how to get the community to adopt those schools and really care a lot, because we can change these kids’ lives,” Hildebrand said.

Kibbi McCormick and Tom Pepper are the new owners. McCormick’s step-mom owns the Original Pancake House. McCormick says this will be her own venture, separate from that business. She says the Josiah’s you love will remain that way.

“I’ve gotten many many messages of don’t change a thing. Probably the biggest thing that makes me just laugh is, ‘are dogs still welcome?’ And, yes, they absolutely are,” McCormick said.

She says Josiah’s is the perfect business for her.

“It’s that homey feeling of it and knowing everyone around here just feels part of a community in the Downtown area,” McCormick said.

No matter who owns it, it’s clear this is more than just a cafe.

“They’ve really created something special here and people obviously seem to like it,” Van Essen said.

For many people, including Hildebrand, Josiah’s is where family gathers.

“You don’t know when you build something, a restaurant or a bar or whatever, if people are going to like it or come to it. We really worked hard to build a community within the restaurant,” Hildebrand said.