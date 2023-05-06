SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in South Dakota on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. USS South Dakota Battleship Memorial

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Monuments & Statues

– Address: Kiwanis Avenue & West 12th St Sherman Park, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

#29. Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119)

– Type of activity: Sporting Events

– Address: Main Street, Sturgis, SD 57785

#28. Chamberlain Lewis & Clark Welcome Center & Rest Area

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205)

– Type of activity: Visitor Centers

– Address: I-90, Chamberlain, SD 57325

#27. Sioux Falls Bike Trails

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (158)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

#26. Pettigrew Home & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 131 N Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-3021

#25. Mt Roosevelt Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Monuments & Statues

– Address: not available

#24. State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Government Buildings

– Address: 500 E Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD 57501-5007

#23. Storybook Land and Land of Oz

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (227)

– Type of activity: Playgrounds

– Address: 2300 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401-8803

#22. St. Joseph Cathedral

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (342)

– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 521 N Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-2714

#21. Redlin Art Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (205)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries

– Address: 1200 33rd Street S.E., Watertown, SD 57201-7257

#20. D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 423 Hatchery Cir, Spearfish, SD 57783-2643

#19. Historic Old Town

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,205)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

#18. Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries

– Address: 606 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701-2736

#17. Dinosaur Park

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,136)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 940 Skyline Dr, Rapid City, SD 57701-4493

#16. Prairie Berry Winery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (561)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 23837 Highway 385, Hill City, SD 57745-6517

#15. South Dakota Air and Space Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (941)

– Type of activity: Military Museums • Speciality Museums

– Address: 2890 Davis Dr. Bldg#5208, Rapid City, SD 57706

#14. Museum of Geology

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 501 East Saint Joseph Street 3rd Floor of O’Hara Builidng on SDSMT campus, Rapid City, SD 57701-3901

#13. Corn Palace

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (2,380)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 601 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301-1945

#12. Akta Lakota Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (445)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 1301 N Main St St. Joseph’s Indian School, Chamberlain, SD 57325-1656

#11. Minuteman Missile National Historic Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (850)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • National Parks

– Address: 24545 Cottonwood Rd, Philip, SD 57567-7002

#10. Dignity

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (360)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Monuments & Statues

– Address: not available

#9. SculptureWalk & Arc of Dreams Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (556)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

#8. Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (956)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

#7. Storybook Island

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (818)

– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks

– Address: 1301 Sheridan Lake Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702-3462

#6. Chapel in the Hills

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (665)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 3788 Chapel Ln, Rapid City, SD 57702-4942

#5. Black Hills National Forest

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (911)

– Type of activity: National Parks • Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: not available

#4. Downtown Rapid City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,329)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

#3. Spearfish Canyon

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (818)

– Type of activity: Canyons

– Address: not available

#2. Iron Mountain Road

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,717)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

#1. Falls Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,379)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 131 E Falls Park Dr, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

