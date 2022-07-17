SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls that don’t require a college degree

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#21. Preschool teachers, except special education

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $31,660

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#20. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $36,150

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#19. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $39,120

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,170

– Employment: 108,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

— Napa, CA ($54,120)

Canva

#18. Physical therapist assistants

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $47,410

– #442 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#17. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $48,660

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,880

– Employment: 39,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Sioux Falls

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#16. Computer network support specialists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $48,950

– #424 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,040

– Employment: 184,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#15. Architectural and civil drafters

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $48,980

– #323 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,120

– Employment: 99,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

Gearstd // Shutterstock

#14. Mechanical drafters

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $49,210

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,490

– Employment: 51,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

Canva

#13. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $49,480

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,920

– Employment: 62,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

Queryzo // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Forest and conservation technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $49,510

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 30,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)

— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#11. Paralegals and legal assistants

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $51,580

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– Employment: 332,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#10. Respiratory therapists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $52,390

– #360 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– Employment: 131,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

Canva

#9. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $54,540

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– Employment: 67,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#8. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $55,700

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,940

– Employment: 55,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)

lenetstan // Shutterstock

#7. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $56,030

– #333 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Sioux Falls metro area

anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#6. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $57,210

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,310

– Employment: 115,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

Canva

#5. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $59,160

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,960

– Employment: 39,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)

Anze Furlan // Shutterstock

#4. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $59,530

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,000

– Employment: 24,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Southwest Minnesota nonmetropolitan area ($82,420)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($79,240)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($73,940)

SofikoS // Shutterstock

#3. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $60,360

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#2. Medical equipment repairers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $61,720

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,090

– Employment: 48,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)

— Reno, NV ($83,450)

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#1. Dental hygienists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $75,940

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)