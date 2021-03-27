SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls, SD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Sioux Falls, the annual mean wage is $45,900 or 14.2% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $282,610. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

KSai23 // Shutterstock

#50. Chiropractors

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $76,260

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,010

– Employment: 35,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($160,330)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)

— Reno, NV ($140,260)

Canva

#49. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $77,460

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,620

– Employment: 201,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)

— Jackson, MS ($185,500)

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#48. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $77,590

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,550

– Employment: 485,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

— Fairbanks, AK ($88,950)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Industrial engineers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $77,960

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

Wikimedia Commons

#46. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $78,130

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,450

– Employment: 113,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)

— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)

Canva

#45. Mechanical engineers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $78,200

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#44. Architects, except landscape and naval

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $78,290

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,560

– Employment: 105,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($123,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)

— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#43. Social and community service managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $78,470

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,900

– Employment: 156,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($93,060)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($92,720)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($92,200)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#42. Management analysts

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $79,900

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 709,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($132,090)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#41. Database administrators and architects

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $79,990

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,110

– Employment: 125,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $80,300

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,960

– Employment: 111,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($116,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,670)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#39. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $81,870

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

Canva

#38. Civil engineers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $82,530

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

Canva

#37. Environmental engineers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $82,760

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,220

– Employment: 53,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)

Canva

#36. Electrical engineers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $83,080

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

U.S. Air Force

#35. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $83,090

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,010

– Employment: 69,590

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($180,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,350)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($170,570)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Personal financial advisors

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $83,450

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#33. Veterinarians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $87,260

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

EU2017EE // Flickr

#32. Information security analysts

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $88,960

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

goodluz // Shutterstock

#31. Real estate sales agents

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $91,870

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,060

– Employment: 162,330

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,700)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,250)

— Midland, TX ($92,340)

Prath // Shutterstock

#30. Detectives and criminal investigators

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $93,270

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,030

– Employment: 105,620

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)

— Anchorage, AK ($122,370)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)

USACE NY // Flickr

#29. Construction managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $93,320

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $94,280

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $96,480

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#26. Financial examiners

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $96,510

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,330

– Employment: 64,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,290)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,720)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#25. Industrial production managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $97,860

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

IBM Research // Flickr

#24. Computer network architects

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $100,950

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Nurse practitioners

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $101,380

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#22. Human resources managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $101,520

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#21. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $103,860

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,180

– Employment: 249,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)

— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#20. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $104,520

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

National Eye Institute // Flickr

#19. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $105,190

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,770

– Employment: 127,180

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($136,130)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($135,240)

— Trenton, NJ ($134,540)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#18. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $106,730

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,090

– Employment: 437,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)

— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Physician assistants

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $108,330

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#16. Pharmacists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $116,310

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Medical and health services managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $118,110

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

Canva

#14. Sales managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $124,600

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#13. Sales engineers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#12. Optometrists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $126,950

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#11. Marketing managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $139,080

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Computer and information systems managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $141,120

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

Pixabay

#9. General and operations managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $143,050

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

Canva

#8. Financial managers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $147,240

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lawyers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $151,540

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

Canva

#6. Dentists, general

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $185,670

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

Canva

#5. Family medicine physicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $189,270

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

Canva

#4. Nurse anesthetists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $198,080

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#3. Chief executives

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $264,330

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

Unsplash

#2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $281,690

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $252,040

– Employment: 36,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($285,230)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)

— Asheville, NC ($284,780)

Canva

#1. General internal medicine physicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $282,610

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)