SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#26. Surveying and mapping technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $42,630

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#25. Computer user support specialists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $43,250

– #482 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#24. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $48,660

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,390

– Employment: 40,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($90,200)

#23. Computer network support specialists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $48,950

– #424 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#22. Architectural and civil drafters

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $48,980

– #323 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,620

– Employment: 101,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#21. Mechanical drafters

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $49,210

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,650

– Employment: 47,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

#20. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $49,480

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,230

– Employment: 62,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

#19. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $54,540

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,000

– Employment: 64,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#18. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $57,210

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

#17. Web developers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $59,840

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

#16. Computer programmers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $60,570

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#15. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $61,730

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#14. Cartographers and photogrammetrists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $64,280

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,510

– Employment: 12,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($104,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,720)

#13. Network and computer systems administrators

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $70,280

– #422 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#12. Architects, except landscape and naval

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $79,690

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#11. Computer systems analysts

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $80,110

– #352 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#10. Surveyors

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

#9. Database administrators

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $83,910

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#8. Industrial engineers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#7. Mechanical engineers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $84,990

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#6. Software developers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $85,470

– #441 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#5. Data scientists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $87,050

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

#4. Civil engineers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $88,640

– #197 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#3. Information security analysts

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $96,800

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#2. Electrical engineers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $100,070

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#1. Electronics engineers, except computer

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $120,210

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)