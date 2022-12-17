RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#19. Computer user support specialists

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $42,630

– #496 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#18. Surveying and mapping technicians

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $46,340

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#17. Architectural and civil drafters

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $46,830

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,620

– Employment: 101,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#16. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $46,940

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,390

– Employment: 40,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($90,200)

#15. Web developers

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $49,190

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

#14. Computer network support specialists

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $49,370

– #421 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#13. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $49,950

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,000

– Employment: 64,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#12. Network and computer systems administrators

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $72,170

– #388 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#11. Computer systems analysts

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $81,780

– #333 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#10. Architects, except landscape and naval

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $82,990

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#9. Civil engineers

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $84,040

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#8. Mechanical engineers

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $85,830

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#7. Industrial engineers

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $87,710

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#6. Electrical engineers

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $95,100

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#5. Software developers

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $98,500

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#4. Information security analysts

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $105,470

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#3. Environmental engineers

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $122,710

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#2. Electronics engineers, except computer

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $123,020

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#1. Computer network architects

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $145,810

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)