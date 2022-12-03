SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

Unsplash

#20. Tax preparers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $45,120

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#19. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $45,370

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#18. Training and development specialists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $58,070

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#17. Logisticians

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $60,590

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#16. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $61,710

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

Rido // Shutterstock

#15. Human resources specialists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $61,790

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#14. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $65,000

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#13. Cost estimators

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $66,280

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#12. Compliance officers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $66,920

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $70,870

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#10. Credit analysts

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $70,910

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#9. Accountants and auditors

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $73,430

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

comzeal images // Shutterstock

#8. Loan officers

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $74,890

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#7. Project management specialists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $76,640

– #420 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#6. Insurance underwriters

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $77,330

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

Undrey // Shutterstock

#5. Financial and investment analysts

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $81,210

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#4. Management analysts

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $88,010

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#3. Financial risk specialists

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $94,310

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#2. Financial examiners

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $95,400

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Personal financial advisors

Sioux Falls, SD

– Annual mean salary: $147,130

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

