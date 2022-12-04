SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a graduate degree

Unsplash

#16. Tax preparers

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#15. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $45,930

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#14. Training and development specialists

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $54,940

– #380 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#13. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $59,810

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

Rido // Shutterstock

#12. Human resources specialists

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $60,170

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Rapid City metro area

fizkes // Shutterstock

#11. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $61,680

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#10. Cost estimators

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $62,280

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#9. Credit analysts

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $68,940

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#8. Compliance officers

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $69,990

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $70,710

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Rapid City metro area

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#6. Accountants and auditors

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $70,950

– #299 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

comzeal images // Shutterstock

#5. Loan officers

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $73,800

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. Project management specialists

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $78,450

– #389 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

Undrey // Shutterstock

#3. Financial and investment analysts

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $80,650

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#2. Management analysts

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $84,510

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Personal financial advisors

Rapid City, SD

– Annual mean salary: $130,050

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)