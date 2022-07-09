FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in South Dakota.

#50. Faulk County

– Median household income: $49,423

— 17.5% below state average, 24.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

— #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,998 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Bon Homme County

– Median household income: $50,195

— 16.2% below state average, 22.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,924 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

— #1,915 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Clark County

– Median household income: $50,709

— 15.3% below state average, 22.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,930 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #1,856 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. Roberts County

– Median household income: $50,877

— 15.1% below state average, 21.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

— #1,838 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. McPherson County

– Median household income: $51,379

— 14.2% below state average, 20.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

— #1,240 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,773 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Fall River County

– Median household income: $51,383

— 14.2% below state average, 20.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

— #1,772 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Clay County

– Median household income: $51,447

— 14.1% below state average, 20.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

— #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Walworth County

– Median household income: $51,481

— 14.0% below state average, 20.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

— #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #1,760 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Lawrence County

– Median household income: $52,146

— 12.9% below state average, 19.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #1,650 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Charles Mix County

– Median household income: $52,348

— 12.6% below state average, 19.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

— #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #1,616 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. Miner County

– Median household income: $53,135

— 11.3% below state average, 18.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

— #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

— #1,538 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Beadle County

– Median household income: $53,461

— 10.7% below state average, 17.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

— #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Tripp County

– Median household income: $54,054

— 9.8% below state average, 16.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

— #1,979 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #1,441 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Campbell County

– Median household income: $54,228

— 9.5% below state average, 16.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

— #811 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Lyman County

– Median household income: $54,484

— 9.0% below state average, 16.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,395 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. Sanborn County

– Median household income: $55,398

— 7.5% below state average, 14.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,302 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Potter County

– Median household income: $57,120

— 4.6% below state average, 12.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #1,147 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Brule County

– Median household income: $57,181

— 4.5% below state average, 12.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #990 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #1,138 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Brookings County

– Median household income: $57,471

— 4.0% below state average, 11.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

— #1,014 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #1,103 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Codington County

– Median household income: $57,885

— 3.4% below state average, 10.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

— #1,460 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,067 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. Pennington County

– Median household income: $58,278

— 2.7% below state average, 10.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

— #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #1,046 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Hand County

– Median household income: $58,333

— 2.6% below state average, 10.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

— #837 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Hyde County

– Median household income: $59,844

— 0.1% below state average, 7.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

— #905 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #908 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Sully County

– Median household income: $60,508

— 1.0% above state average, 6.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #853 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Harding County

– Median household income: $61,111

— 2.0% above state average, 6.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

— #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

— #817 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Hutchinson County

– Median household income: $61,290

— 2.3% above state average, 5.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #803 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Kingsbury County

– Median household income: $61,316

— 2.4% above state average, 5.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #801 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Douglas County

– Median household income: $61,793

— 3.2% above state average, 4.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

— #953 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #765 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Perkins County

– Median household income: $61,815

— 3.2% above state average, 4.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #762 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Brown County

– Median household income: $61,816

— 3.2% above state average, 4.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.3%

— #849 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #761 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Yankton County

– Median household income: $61,878

— 3.3% above state average, 4.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

— #1,422 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #757 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Moody County

– Median household income: $61,894

— 3.3% above state average, 4.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.1%

— #695 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #755 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Spink County

– Median household income: $62,125

— 3.7% above state average, 4.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.1%

— #767 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

— #739 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Meade County

– Median household income: $62,275

— 4.0% above state average, 4.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

— #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #732 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Turner County

– Median household income: $63,062

— 5.3% above state average, 3.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #683 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Lake County

– Median household income: $63,165

— 5.5% above state average, 2.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.1%

— #767 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #675 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Minnehaha County

– Median household income: $63,699

— 6.3% above state average, 2.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.8%

— #709 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #652 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Hanson County

– Median household income: $63,750

— 6.4% above state average, 1.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.0%

— #621 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

— #650 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Custer County

– Median household income: $64,556

— 7.8% above state average, 0.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

— #639 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #606 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Edmunds County

– Median household income: $64,896

— 8.3% above state average, 0.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

— #659 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #585 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Aurora County

– Median household income: $65,132

— 8.7% above state average, 0.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.1%

— #974 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.0%

— #570 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Grant County

– Median household income: $65,327

— 9.1% above state average, 0.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

— #1,288 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #558 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. McCook County

– Median household income: $66,208

— 10.5% above state average, 1.9% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

— #515 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Deuel County

– Median household income: $67,396

— 12.5% above state average, 3.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

— #811 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

— #472 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Hamlin County

– Median household income: $67,626

— 12.9% above state average, 4.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

— #1,179 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%

— #460 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Marshall County

– Median household income: $68,056

— 13.6% above state average, 4.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.1%

— #688 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

— #444 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Hughes County

– Median household income: $69,575

— 16.2% above state average, 7.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

— #603 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

— #391 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Stanley County

– Median household income: $71,602

— 19.5% above state average, 10.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 31.3%

— #421 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

— #335 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Union County

– Median household income: $74,006

— 23.6% above state average, 13.9% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 36.1%

— #256 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #276 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $84,260

— 40.7% above state average, 29.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 40.3%

— #168 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%

— #144 highest among all counties nationwide

