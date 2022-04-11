SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families all over KELOLAND are preparing for the summer season with some spring swimming lessons for their kids, but a year-round swimming school is gaining a lot of traction in Sioux Falls.



“I think swimming is just like any other skills, takes consistency and those repetitions to really catch on,” Sioux Falls mom Lea Johnson said.



Families like the Johnsons have found regular weekly swim lessons at SafeSplash Swim School are extremely effective at teaching their young kids how to swim.



“SafeSplash is unique because they have the small class sizes, the warm water, and it’s fun. They’re not sitting on the edge freezing, there’s toys they’re playing with, they’re laughing with the instructors,” Johnson said.



“We focus on trying to provide a connection between our instructors and the kids and the difference that can make in the learning to swim process have been immense. Our classes are never more than 4 students per instructor for our group classes,” Sioux Falls SafeSplash owner Dan Sobocinski said.

But even with those small class sizes, they’re still serving hundreds of KELOLAND kids.



“We have about a thousand students a week right now swimming with us, we’re projecting about 1,500 this summer each week,” Sobocinski said.



That demand is all happening inside their 85th and Minnesota strip mall location, but now the owner of this national franchise is looking to double his footprint in Sioux Falls, moving into a second neighborhood location in Dawley Farms.



“We can be 5, 10, 15 minutes away from home for our customers and as we grow we can continue to move into other areas of the city that make that process even easier for parents,” Sobocinski said.



This empty storefront next to Wax the City will soon have a new signature SafeSplash warm water pool, all right beside other convenient stops for parents.



“What I like about going to SafeSplash, my daughter and I have our morning routine now. We go to swimming lessons, we go to the coffee shop, we go to the car wash,” Johnson said.

SafeSplash hopes to have the east side location open by this fall and will add another roughly 30 staff members to serve even more families in the Sioux Falls area.