Helping your year-end donations make a local impact

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Tuesday was a big day for many area nonprofits who are looking for a boost from Giving Tuesday. Organizations all over the country encourage your year end giving, but KELOLAND nonprofit leaders explain how keeping your money local can make a big difference in your community.

“We’re cheerleaders of philanthropy year round, but today is a day when everyone gets on board,” Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation VP of Community Investment Patrick Gale said.

The annual day of giving helps bring in millions of dollars for non profits all over the country.

“It can really be a huge impact, especially for small nonprofits,” Abby Bischoff, the Executive Director of the Stockyards Ag Experience said.

In South Dakota its known as the Day of Giving that really makes a big impact on hundreds of local organizations.

“It’s absolutely essential,” Bischoff said. “We’re a small nonprofit, we don’t have a ton of overhead right now, so Giving Tuesday could really fund an entire month of our operation when you really think about it.”

The Stockyard Ag Experience at Falls Park is one local non profit making a big push for Giving Tuesday.

“We have a big project that we’re still fundraising for our outdoor plaza, reminding people we still need funds for that,” Bischoff said.

One of many KELOLAND non profits that help your donations stay local.

“You can give those dollars to someone that is going to help somebody that you know,” Bischoff said. “And maybe its not someone you know but it could be someone you sit next to at a school assembly or church or something. I think that those dollars, when you keep them local, can make a huge impact with your neighbors.”

“We just have so many great non profits here that are run by people who know the needs in the community, a lot of our non profit leaders have been doing it a long time, they’re good stewards of your dollars and they really know how to make a difference,” Gale said.

And by making a year end donation, you can make a difference at a crucial time for these local organizations.

“It’s a hard push for nonprofits at the end of the year to make their budgets, so it’s a busy time and we do see a real sharp increase in giving at the end of the year,” Gale said.

The end of the year is always a good time for families to see how the past twelve months have gone, evaluate their finances and get in any final donations you can include in your 2019 taxes.