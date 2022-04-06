SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As South Dakota’s population grows, so does the business community across the state. For many companies, that growth includes international trading.

A national expert was in Sioux Falls Wednesday to help more companies navigate the evolving world of exports.

Trade, shipping and logistics are something Ray Bowman knows very well.

“I’ve seen firsthand coming from L.A., the hundreds of ships anchored waiting to get in the ports,” Bowman said.

As the director of the Small Business Development Center in California, he understands the challenges the supply chain issues mean for businesses all over the country.

“It all affects the U.S whether you’re on the coast or in the Midwest,” Bowman said. “We all as a global community really need to stick together.”

It’s why he came to Sioux Falls this week to share some solutions and help area exporters navigate the changing industry of international trade.

“International exporting is a big part of what we do, what we want to do and what we want to get even bigger at. So anything we can do to make it better helps a lot,” Diamond Mowers Freight Manager Randy Iverson said.

Diamond Mowers was one of several area companies at Wednesday’s seminar, looking to help their South Dakota-made product gain an even wider reach.

“We manufacture land clearing and forestry management equipment,” Iverson said. “Think of big mowers, big mulchers that go out and chop up wood and turn it into mulch very quickly.”

Right now their machinery is going out ‘wherever there are trees’, so all over the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and more.

“Before COVID, we were shipping a lot more container loads of products out regularly,” Iverson said.

But the gridlock at the ports and increased costs of shipping containers since the pandemic began are now hindering the company’s international progress.

“Just finding the trucks, finding reliable transportation to get the product out,” Iverson said.

“Looking at import containers, for years, they were two, three, four thousand per container. Now you’re looking at prices pushing up in excess of $20,000 per container. In some cases, container prices are actually exceeding the costs of the goods that go into the container. ” Bowman said.

He says those increased costs combined with the increased costs of fuel are adding costs to the supply chain, but he believes it’s incredibly important for American companies to meet the growing international demand.

“There’s so much demand for U.S. Agricultural products right now we need to make sure that we’re filling those demands,” Bowman said.

But he also says the challenges at the ports are even more difficult for timely products like ag products.

“If its electronics or some type of consumer goods, those things have a longer shelf life,” Bowman said. “Our exporters are really feeling the crunch of the port congestions, particularly agricultural companies to the point where the USDA and DOT are getting involved, it’s really critical.”

Despite the challenges, Bowman says international trade is a big benefit for all American businesses.

“They’re really economic generators so the more companies we have participating in global markets, the better,” Bowman said.

Wednesday’s seminar hosted by the South Dakota International Trade Center also addressed the global trade impacts of the Russian/Ukraine conflict.