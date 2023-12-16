SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new medical district is beginning to form on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Now that the Avera Campus near Dawley Farm is open, other medical services like dentists and chiropractors are also opening in the area.

The privately owned Hightone Hearing group has a new location near Dawley farm.

It offers a specialized service geared toward children.

Two to 7% of kids have auditory processing disorder.

Dr. Sarah Johnson and Dr. Lori Miller say the issue isn’t with hearing, in fact most tests will show their hearing is normal.

A specific test looks at the way the brain processes speech and the things it hears.

“Usually the complaints are, difficulty listening in noise. Often times kids will have difficulty with their reading and phonics, reading difficulties. I’m mis-hearing, I’m saying ‘what’ all the time,” Johnson said.

High Tone Hearing opened this October specifically to offer the unique test to diagnose and treat the disorder.

“We’re the only clinic in Sioux Falls that offers it,” Miller said. “We’re offering things people are seeking, we’ve actually had people come to us from out of state as well for that evaluation.”

While the Audiotory Processing Evaluation and therapy are one of their highly-sought after services, they are a full service audiology clinic serving a wide range of patients.

“High tone hearing sees patients of all ages from newborn to geriatrics. We’re basically a full time comprehensive audiology clinic, so we can do anything from basic hearing evaluation to hearing aids, then also offering that auditory processing evaluation,” Miller said.

High Tone Hearing is a private pay clinic except for those patients on traditional Medicaid.