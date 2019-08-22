Healthy chef offers delivery, fresh meals

Want a healthy meal delivered to your house? A Sioux Falls business owner is ready to come over. We meet Chef Ellen and learn how her business is catered to your health.

Chef Ellen Doerr got her culinary degree in 2014 and started cooking in local restaurants around Sioux Falls.

A little over a year ago she realized there was another need in the food industry.



“We have Sanford and Avera competing and a lot of different people moving to the area because they have different health needs. And we didn’t really have the kind of food that was gonig to meet that level. So not only do we have a lot of busy professionals coming to town, but we’ve got a lot of people who needed to eat well and I felt like we really needed a service to cater to that,” said Ellen Doerr, Chef Ellen Owner.

That’s when she started Chef Ellen. Doerr offers personal chef services, catering to almost any need imaginable.



“I also do custom meals for clients. Whether that’s people who are working with a personal trainer and have macro plans. I will build meals that fit those plans, as well as those that have different medical conditions that might need some custom tailored meals to make sure they’re meeting their goals,” said Doerr.



Doerr currently shares cooking space with another business, and cooks up a wide range of meals for individuals or entire families.



“There’s like a shrimp taco bowl that sells really well. There’s like a lemon chicken risotto and a lemon herb chicken with rainbow vegetables. Teriyaki chicken bowls. Things like that. And then I’ve got a whole mix and match section too, so if you just want certain vegetable sides or certain meat or starch sides, you can kind of build your own bowls that way,” said Doerr.



After you place an order online, Doerr will either deliver the food to your home, or she has regular meet-up locations in town. So far, she says business is good.



“It’s been a great response so far. I just keep growing and seeing what all I can do and try to reach who I can serve and see where it takes me,” said Doerr.



Doerr says her next big goal is to open her own location. If you’d like to check out her menu and prices, or place a custom order, head to her website ChefEllenDoerr.com.