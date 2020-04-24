Health insurance options during COVID-19 pandemic

South Dakota has received more than 27,000 new unemployment claims since the pandemic started. It’s a difficult milestone for families who have lost income. Oftentimes it also means they’ve lost their benefits.

“The end of this month is when my health insurance is going to run out. If I get it [coronavirus] I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Ethan Dickson said.

Dickson’s employer shut down earlier this month and Dickson isn’t sure how he’s going to be able to continue health insurance.

“There is the COBRA plan and what not, but I don’t know how I’m going to pay for that if I don’t have any money to get it,” he said.

He is just one of the thousands of South Dakotans facing that dilemma right now. Dickson fears he and many others may end up having a lapse in healthcare coverage until they’re able to work again.

“I feel like it’s going to be the only option for most people because there are plenty of people who can barely afford healthcare as it is with their job,” Dickson said. “If they can barely do it while they have a job, how are they going to be able to do it without a job? There’s going to be a lot of people that choose not to do it and they’re just going to hunker down and stay put and hope they don’t get this.

While those who don’t have a paycheck right now are trying not to spend money as much as they can, insurance experts say right now health insurance plans for the unemployed might cost less you think.

“There is a possibility that you can get a $10 bronze plan and get everything else covered and not have to deal with the anxiety of COVID for the next couple of months,” Avera Health Plans CEO Debra Muller said.

Muller says people who are unemployed can qualify for significant tax credits on healthcare.gov that can make high deductible plans very affordable. She says during this pandemic having any kind of health care plan comes with a big bonus.

“It does not matter which plan that you are in, you will get virtual visits with your physicians at no cost to you, you will receive COVID-19 testing at no cost to you, you will receive no cost share for any COVID-19 treatment,” Muller said.

To get that benefit in time, Muller says people who have lost their jobs have to act now.

“For this surge that they’re projecting for Sioux Falls in May, you need to get your coverage in place this week, before May 1st,” Muller said.

If you’ve lost your job during the pandemic, you have 60 days to get a new health care plan and there are plenty of options to consider.

“There is the Children’s Health Insurance Program option, if you’re under the age of 26, why not go back to your parent’s plan, it qualifies. If you’re unemployed and your spouse is employed, special enroll to get on their plan,” Muller said.

Avera Health Plans recommends reaching out to an agent to help navigate through your options or starting the process online at healthcare.gov.