Harrisburg Dollar General now open, part of city’s record growth in 2020

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty years ago, Harrisburg’s population was roughly 500 people. Now the community has an estimated 7,500 residents following a year of record growth.

“Harrisburg is growing, leaps and bounds,” Lynn Sinnette said.

Sinnette moved to town in 2016.

“There was not much here,” Sinnette said. “Harrisburg had two gas stations and two bars and two or three restaurants.”

Now the commercial sector is booming, with Dollar General opening Thursday.

“It’s crazy, there’s tons of stuff happening in terms of commercial growth and residential growth,” Kevin Fitzgibbons, City of Harrisburg Community Development Director said.

Dollar General is just one of several new commercial projects opening soon.

“B & G Milkyway has their building almost completely ready and they’re planning on opening in April,” Fitzgibbons said.

Hy-vee also announced plans to build a Dollar Fresh store in Harrisburg. The grocery chain’s new, smaller store brand, that has a dollar section along with grocery, fresh produce and ready made meals all focused on affordability. The Harrisburg Hy-vee project has not yet purchased land but has applied for a liquor license with the city.

Another project is expected on the corner of Willow Street and Cliff Avenue where Sanford purchased land.

All of these projects flocking to Harrisburg to support the growing number of people moving to town.

“We’ve seen a huge influx in developments,” Fitzgibbons said. “2020 saw 100 new residential building permits taken out and 16 for multi-housing; 2019 saw 88 housing and 7 for multi housing.”

The new housing projects along with all of the new commercial buildings help the City of Harrisburg reach a new record in 2020.

“Our building valuations came back at right around $53 million, which is the biggest year we’ve had, not having a school building built either,” Fitzgibbons said.

To put that $53 million in perspective, in 2019 harrisurg had $43 million in building permit valuations. In 2000, it was just $1.1 million.