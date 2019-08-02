Growing on the edge of Phillips Avenue

Business space in Downtown Sioux Falls is in high demand, but it hasn’t always been that way.

One local woman decided to set up a unique shop just off Phillips Avenue, before it was the popular place to be. We travel up 11th Street to see what’s inside NV Studio Salon.



Every inch of this hair salon is covered in artwork from the Midwest.

“It’s where my heart really is, is in the artwork. And it brings beauty to your life,” said Julia Collins, NV Studio Salon Owner.

Julia Collins opened NV Studio Salon after running salons on the East Coast. She was away for several years, but decided to move back home after a life-changing experience.

“I ended up with cancer and when I went back to school and started learning what these chemicals in products will do, I decided to make my life a little bit safer and safer for my clientelle,” said Collins.

NV is a chemical-free salon. On top of avoiding toxins, her customers say she has one specialty that puts her above the rest.

“Best short haircut you’ll ever have, and it grows out spectacular. She just does a wonderful job. I’ve never had a bad haircut ever from Julia. Ever,” said Lori Ann Hallstrom, stained glass artist.

Lori Ann Hallstrom isn’t just a customer of Collins’, she also displays her stained glass art in the windows.

“Out of towners come in. They say, I drive by here and I want to stop every time I’m here. They come in because they see this stuff in the windows,” said Collins.

Even though this is a popular location now in downtown Sioux Falls, it wasn’t that way when Collins first opened the shop.

“Not a lot of action downtown eight years ago. We didn’t see too many people going up and down. But McKenzie River’s made a big difference for us. The Design Center has made a big difference. And downtown has changed incredibly,” said Collins.

“In this kind of space where beauty is really what you’re selling, to have that kind of beauty around you and also sell it so it continually rotates. So you’re not stuck with the same piece on your walls all the time, it’s really refreshing for her clients. And like she said, the people that just come in the door out of interest of what they see. So I think it’s really great,” said Hallstrom.

Collins says the flowers out front are also a strategic touch to draw more eyes to her business.